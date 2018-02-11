R.W. Alley: “Raimondo -They Love Me”
Sunday, February 11, 2018
R.W. Alley, the award-winning illustrator of Paddington Bear offers his GoLocal weekly political cartoon.
For the last twenty years, Alley has illustrated Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear books, in all their formats.
He has also created with his wife, author Zoë B. Alley, two large comic formatted retellings of classic fairy tales that garnered many awards including a Washington Post Best Book of the Year note.
R.W. Alley GoLocal Political Cartoons
Related Articles
- R.W. Alley: “2018 Blows In”
- R.W. Alley: The Bishop’s Flock
- LIVE: Paddington Illustrator R.W. Alley on Upcoming Appearance at RI Festival of Children’s Books
- R.W. Alley: Legislative Bosses Have a Spat
- R.W. Alley: Sexual Harassment Training RI Style
- R.W. Alley: “Taking a Break from the Tweet Storm”
- R.W. Alley: “Politics Knows No Season”
- R.W. Alley: “Raimondo’s Budget Balancing Act”
- R.W. Alley: “A Shift in the Media”