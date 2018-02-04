R.W. Alley: “A Shift in the Media”
Sunday, February 04, 2018
For the last twenty years, Alley has illustrated Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear books, in all their formats.
He has also created with his wife, author Zoë B. Alley, two large comic formatted retellings of classic fairy tales that garnered many awards including a Washington Post Best Book of the Year note.
R.W. Alley GoLocal Political Cartoons
Related Articles
- LIVE: Paddington Illustrator R.W. Alley on Upcoming Appearance at RI Festival of Children’s Books
- R.W. Alley: The Bishop’s Flock
- R.W. Alley: “Politics Knows No Season”
- R.W. Alley: Sexual Harassment Training RI Style
- R.W. Alley: “Raimondo’s Budget Balancing Act”
- R.W. Alley: Legislative Bosses Have a Spat
- R.W. Alley: “2018 Blows In”