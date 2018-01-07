R.W. Alley: “2018 Blows In”
Sunday, January 07, 2018
R.W. Alley, the award-winning illustrator of Paddington Bear offers his GoLocal weekly political cartoon.
For the last twenty years, Alley has illustrated Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear books, in all their formats.
He has also created with his wife, author Zoë B. Alley, two large comic formatted retellings of classic fairy tales that garnered many awards including a Washington Post Best Book of the Year note.
Related Articles
- R.W. Alley: The Bishop’s Flock
- Award Winning Illustrator Joins GoLocal’s Political Coverage
- LIVE: Paddington Illustrator R.W. Alley on Upcoming Appearance at RI Festival of Children’s Books