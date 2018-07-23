Providence Council Candidate Lives at This House

According to campaign forms submitted to election officials by Providence City Council candidate Gerard Catala, he lives at 27 Rodman Street in Providence.

A GoLocal investigation and visit to the property show that the property is boarded up and marked “No Trespassing - Violators will be Prosecuted.”

Catala is running as an independent in Ward 9 against Carmen Castillo who was elected Councilwoman in 2011, and was re-elected in 2014. She represents the Elmwood and South Elmwood neighborhoods on the City Council.

Councilwoman Castillo was born in Santiago, the second largest city in the Dominican Republic, and emigrated with her three daughters to the United States nearly 20 years ago. After arriving in Rhode Island, she settled in the Ninth Ward, where she has lived ever since, according to the City Council website

According to Providence Tax Assessor’s records, Catala has owned the house at 27 Rodman Street since 2016. His campaign signs are posted in front of the house.

Catala did not respond to requests for comment.

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.