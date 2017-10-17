video: Pollster Luntz Talks 4 Big Issues to Watch in 2018 - and More at RIPEC Annual Meeting
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Political pollster and pundit Dr. Frank Luntz spoke at the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council's 74th Annual Meeting on Monday, and talked with GoLocalProv.com prior about what he thinks are the key issues nationally in 2018 elections -- as well as in Rhode Island.
Luntz, who is a regular commentator and analyst on Fox News, runs Luntz Global, LLC, which specializes in message creation and image management for commercial and political clients.
2018 in Focus
"Do Republicans get tax reform?"
"Is Donald Trump the same a year from now?"
"Do the Democrats have a genuine alternative or are they simply critics?"
"Is Nancy Pelosi still leading the House or will they pick someone in tune with the country?"
"What's key are the leaders," said Luntz. "Can they communicate? Can they get things done?"
Luntz said that the crux of his speech at RIPEC, however, was to highlight the impact that division has had on American politics.
"I'll show [the audience] the division in the country -- and segments from 60 minutes -- then shift to talk about public opinion, and finally language that will bring people together," said Luntz.
Boiling Down RI
Luntz also spoke to Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo's performance -- and the state's national business rankings.
"I think she's a good Governor - that may surprise people," said Luntz. "She's a results-oriented leader, that's what we need most. What matters is not the label after the name, but are you focused on keeping the promises that you made to improve the quality of life on those your represent, and basically having a [public] servant culture?"
While Rhode Island climbed just 5 spots in CNBC's Best States for Business from #50 in 2016 to #45 in 2017, Luntz said that the 2018 ranking could be factor in the election.
"It could be significant," said Luntz. "50 is 50 and 45 is still not good -- if [Raimondo] wants to use that in her favor, it needs to be in the 30s."
