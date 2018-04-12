POLL: Raimondo is the 7th Least Popular Governor in America — 50% Disapprove
Thursday, April 12, 2018
According to the poll that uses polling tactics that are criticized in some corners, Raimondo’s negatives have now hit 50% and her national ranking places her the 7th least popular governor in America.
Last April, Jennifer Duffy of the Cook Report warned that the poll's methodology -- and flawed polls -- do a "disservice" to voters.
“For the fifth quarter in a row, America’s 10 most popular governors are all Republicans. That’s according to the latest edition of Morning Consult’s Governor Approval Rankings, compiled from online surveys conducted with almost 275,000 registered voters from Jan. 1 through March 31. See our methodology here,” said “Morning Consult.
“The top four in the rankings remain unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2017, with Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Larry Hogan of Maryland, Kay Ivey of Alabama and Phil Scott of Vermont enjoying support from at least 65 percent of their constituents. New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu and North Dakota’s Doug Burgum rejoin the top 10 in lieu of Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Greg Abbott of Texas,” reports the firm.
For the governors running for re-election in 2018, Raimondo has the fourth worst net approval ranking — 39 percent approve of her job performance and 50 percent disapprove. She has a net negative approval rating of -11 percent.
In contrast, Massachusetts' Baker has a net positive 55% approval rating.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
