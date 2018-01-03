Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

PHOTOS: Opening of the 2018 Session - Inside the State House

Wednesday, January 03, 2018

Photos by Richard McCaffrey

 

Speaker Nick Mattiello - all smiles on opening day

GoLocal’s photographer Richard McCaffrey captured the opening day with a collection of photos -- the first day of the session is always full of smiles.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW

 

PHOTOS: Opening of the 2018 Session - Inside the State House

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!