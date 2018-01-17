Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

PHOTOS: 2018 State of the State Address

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Richard McCaffrey, Photographer

 

See the photos of GoLocal's Richard McCaffrey at the 2018 State of the State address at the Rhode Island State House

 

2018 State of the State Address

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!