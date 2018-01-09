Patriot Great Campaigns For Elizabeth Warren’s Opponent

Former New England Patriot Matt Light will campaign for Elizabeth Warren’s opponent Geoff Diehl in the upcoming race for the United State Senate seat.

Light will be a special guest at Diehl’s 2018 kick-off event that is set to take place on Tuesday, January 30 at Luciano’s.

The general reception takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Light with Patriots

Light played left tackle for the Patriots from 2001 to 2011, winning three Super Bowls.

In his career, Light played in 155 games and started 153 of them.

He was selected to three Pro Bowls and named First-Team All-Pro in 2007.

