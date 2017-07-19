Newport Dem Senate Primary Goes to Progressive Euer, Who Faces GOP’s Smith in August

Progressive Democrat Dawn Euer overwhelmingly won the Democratic Primary on Tuesday for Senate District 13 -- the seat previously held by former Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed. Weed resigned her seat to take a $300,000 a year position as head of the Rhode IsIand Hospital Association.

Euer beat back range of candidates including Paiva Weed’s hand-selected candidate, David Hanos.

Now, Euer faces Republican Michael Smith who ran competitive races against Paiva Weed in 2014 and against Lauren Carson for the House in 2016.

City Council member John Florez finished a disappointing third.

“I want to thank the voters of Jamestown and Newport for believing in our campaign and our vision for the district; but most importantly I want to thank them for choosing me as their Democratic nominee for State Senate,” said Euer.

“We started talking to voters over four months ago and heard loud and clear what voters in this district care about. We care about investing in our workers and small businesses to create jobs. We care about building a government that is transparent and accountable. We want to do more to stem the tide of climate change and prepare our communities for the impacts we are already seeing. And we know that our seniors deserve to get access to the care they need to age in place,” said Euer. “During these months, we’ve built incredible grassroots energy and momentum that has been both humbling and inspiring. We’re looking forward to carrying that energy forward to win the General Election in August.”

The progressive political group Working Families, which champions workers rights, was a big factor in the race and can claim another big victory. They were a force in the Marcia Ranglin-Vassell win over House Majority Leader John DeSimone in 2016.

“Dawn is an incredible organizer, committed to working families,” said Georgia Hollister Isman, director of Rhode Island Working Families. “Her election victory over sitting elected officials shows that voters are hungry for true progressive champions. Dawn will always put working families priorities over politics as usual. She is exactly the kind of champion Rhode Island Working Families Party seeks out to endorse and support for service in the Rhode Island General Assembly.”

"This victory is the result of building collaboration and community. Rhode Island Working Families Party is a key part of that collaboration,” said Dawn Euer. “I'm grateful for their feet on the street on my behalf, talking to voters about our shared values. I look forward to working with them to get meaningful earned sick days legislation through the General Assembly as quickly as possible and collaborating on other measures to benefit working families."

