Spicer to Write Tell-All on White House Tenure

Former White House Press Secretary and Rhode Island native Sean Spicer plans to pen a "tell-all" about his tenure in the Trump Administration.

Spicer told Fox News' Sean Hannity of his plans on Monday night.

"I've decided that it is incumbent on me to set the record straight," Spicer said to Hannity. "I looked back at the coverage of the campaign, the transition and the first six, seven months of this White House and realized that the stories that are being told are not an accurate represent[ation] of what President Trump went through to get the nomination, to transition to the White House and then his first six months in office."

According to Politico, the book is titled "The Briefing" and will be published by Regnery Publishing, which calls itself "the leader in conservative books," in July.

Prior to working for Trump, Spicer was Communications Director of the Republican National Committee from 2011 to 2017, and its chief strategist from 2015 to 2017.

Spicer announced his resignation as White House Press Secretary on July 21, 2017.

