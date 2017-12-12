NEW: Spicer to Write Tell-All on White House Tenure
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Spicer told Fox News' Sean Hannity of his plans on Monday night.
"I've decided that it is incumbent on me to set the record straight," Spicer said to Hannity. "I looked back at the coverage of the campaign, the transition and the first six, seven months of this White House and realized that the stories that are being told are not an accurate represent[ation] of what President Trump went through to get the nomination, to transition to the White House and then his first six months in office."
According to Politico, the book is titled "The Briefing" and will be published by Regnery Publishing, which calls itself "the leader in conservative books," in July.
Latest for Spicer
Prior to working for Trump, Spicer was Communications Director of the Republican National Committee from 2011 to 2017, and its chief strategist from 2015 to 2017.
Spicer announced his resignation as White House Press Secretary on July 21, 2017.
Related Articles
- White House Press Secretary Spicer Owns Millions in Real Estate in RI, Virginia and Alabama
- White House’s Spicer: Norwegian Air Expansion is Pro-Jobs, Providence Expansion Pending
- Spicer and Flynn - The Two Most Influential Rhode Islanders in America
- Trump’s Top Staff Now Features Two RIers, Spicer is Named White House Press Sec.
- Patriots’ Gronkowski Crashes Spicer’s White House Press Briefing
- RI GOP Honoring Sean Spicer with $1,000 and Up Private Reception and Fundraiser
- Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary
- RI GOP’s Spicer Event Canceled
- GOP’s Bell Refuses to Provide Info on Spicer Event, Questions Arise About Host and Funding
- Jimmy Fallon Presents Spicer Singing “I Will Survive”