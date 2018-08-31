NEW: Spicer to Headline RI GOP’s “Sail to Victory Reception”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be the guest of honor at a reception hosted by the Republican Party of Rhode Island called the “Sail to Victory Reception.”

The event will take place on Sunday, September 9 at 1 Geralds Farm Drive in Exeter.

Tickets to the reception cost $100 while a photo with Spicer and a signed book costs $500.

Spicer had previously canceled RI GOP scheduled events.

In July 2017, the big money GOP Sean Spicer fundraiser scheduled for Sunday night at an "undisclosed location" was canceled.

The event was intended to bring in big money for the financially struggling Rhode Island Republican Party, but turned into a bit of a fiasco as GOP Chair Brandon Bell refused to disclose the location of the event, the hosts, or any sponsors.

"Not sure [why] - I assume not enough people registered. So many folks are gone for the long weekend," said House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, of why the event was canceled.

Bell came under fire by fellow panelists on A Lively Experiment about the lack of transparency about the event.

The Barrington native has been one of the most controversial Presidential press secretaries.

Spicer, a Barrington native, graduated from Portsmouth Abbey School in 1989.

He is the author of the book “The Briefing: Politics, The Press and the President.”

As GoLocalProv reported, Spicer was previously set to have a book signing event at BJ's Wholesale Club in Seekonk back in July, but it was canceled due to "political issues."

Prior to writing the book, he served as President Donald Trump’s press secretary before resigning in 2017.

