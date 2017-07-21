NEW: Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary

Sean Spicer has resigned as Press Secretary under President Donald Trump, according to multiple media outlets.

The New York Times reports that that Spicer quit after disagreeing with Trump appointing financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

Latest for Spicer

In Rhode Island, Spicer was supposed to have headlined a big GOP fundraiser earlier in the month -- that GoLocal was first to report was then canceled.

The big money GOP Sean Spicer fundraiser scheduled for Sunday night at an "undisclosed location" is canceled.

The event was intended to bring in big money for the financially struggling Rhode Island Republican Party, but turned into a bit of a fiasco as GOP Chair Brandon Bell refused to disclose the location of the event, the hosts, or any sponsors.

"Not sure [why] - I assume not enough people registered. So many folks are gone for the long weekend," said House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, of why the event was canceled.

Second Top RIer to Leave

Spicer's departure follows that of Rhode Islander Mike Flynn, who had served as the President's National Security Advisor before being ousted amidst controversy.

SLIDES: Spicer's Financial Disclosures

Sean Spicer’s Public Disclosure - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.