Salvatore Elected New Providence City Council President

Providence City Councilman David Salvatore was elected City Council President on Thursday.

As GoLocal reported Monday, Salvatore had met over the weekend with Council collegues to secure support for his bid.

"I am honored and humbled to have the support of my colleagues on the council to support me to serve as President of the Providence City Council. I am grateful to Council President Pro Tempore Matos for her service as acting Council President. I look forward to working with every member of the council on behalf of all Providence's residents," said Salvatore.

With 14 members in attendance -- Councilman Michael Correia was absent -- Councilman Terry Hassett nominated Salvatore at the outset of the special meeting. Councilwomen Carmen Castillo and Mary Kay Harris expressed their reservations about the process -- and direction of the council -- following, before Acting City Council President Matos accepted the nomination, and Salvatore was named President.

"For the past seven months, I have had the pleasure and honor to serve the city that I love as acting City Council President. Because of that opportunity, I have been able to meet so many wonderful people across Providence. I now have a greater understanding of the many challenges and opportunities present in our city," said Matos.

"Since taking office, my goal has always been to put my constituents and our city first. Although I had hoped to serve out the term, I only wish the best for our newly elected Council President David Salvatore. I will continue to advocate for all residents, and I look forward to continuing working closely with David and my City Council colleagues."

New Positions

Council President Salvatore's election comes after the majority of the Democratic members of the City Council held a caucus on Monday, December 18, 2017, to seat new leadership. The positions are as follows:

* John J. Igliozzi - Ward 7, Majority Leader

* Nicholas J. Narducci Jr. - Ward 4, Senior Deputy Majority Leader

* Terrence Hassett - Ward 12, Senior Deputy Majority Leader

* Wilbur Jennings Jr. - Ward 8, Deputy Majority Leader

* Jo-Ann Ryan - Ward 5, Majority Whip

Correia expressed his concern about the process before the meeting, in an interview with GoLocal.

"There's a decision that's going to be made, that I don't think both sides honestly agree with themselves," said Correia. "Over the last 24 hours, there's been numerous discussions going on, among different individuals over this presidency thing. It's been offered to different people, and there's no trust among anyone. A decision is going to made that's not in the best interest of the taxpayers. I want no part of it. There's no trust among the team."

"We're a body that got elected by the taxpayers, and we're there to work on their behalf and their best interest to make sure government runs smooth a balanced budget," said Correia. "There's been a lot of bickering over the last 8 years -- I get that people put beefs and grudges behind them but not with this group."

