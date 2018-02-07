NEW: Ruggerio, Goodwin, Lombardi Skip Elorza’s State of City Over Teacher Picket
Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Hundreds of teachers packed Providence City Hall ahead of the address -- and Lombardi, who formerly served as City Council President and Interim Mayor, showed up to speak with teachers, and then left.
"I'm not staying. I'm not crossing that line," Lombardi told GoLocal.
PTU President Maribeth Calabro told the crowd assembled that Ruggerio and Goodwin, who like Lombardi all represent parts of Providence, would not be in attendance for Elorza's address,
"They both sent me messages," Calabro told GoLocal.
Calabro on Record
Calabro continued, “Providence teacher morale is the lowest it’s been in years, but we have remained focused on providing the best education possible for students. We’re working in some of the most deplorable classroom conditions throughout the state. Despite working in these extremely difficult and sometimes unsafe conditions, we are still some of the lowest paid teachers in the state due to several pay freezes in previous contracts. This lack of respect for the teachers and support professionals who educate Providence’s children is unprofessional and unacceptable. Mayor Elorza needs to get his priorities straight.”
Teachers repeatedly shouted down Elorza and forced him to restart his speech.
