NEW: Rolling Stone Features Nardolillo Proposal to Tax Violent Video Games for Mental Health Funding
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
About the legislation, Rolling Stone writes, “This isn't the first game-related piece of legislation Nardolillo's introduced. Earlier this month, the representative introduced legislation in an effort to stop swatting, which recently left one Kansas man dead.”
Nardolillo’s bill proposal comes just a few weeks after 17 people were killed during a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
About the Legislation
The legislation would put an additional 10% sales tax to video games sold in Rhode Island with a rating of “M” or higher. Revenue generated by this tax would then be placed in a special account for school districts to use to fund counseling, mental health programs, and other conflict resolution activities.
“Our goal is to make every school in Rhode Island a safe and calm place for students to learn. By offering children resources to manage their aggression today, we can ensure a more peaceful tomorrow,” said Rep. Nardolillo, who is running in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
Rolling Stone points out that, “According to Researchers Patrick Markey and Chris Ferguson in a recent Glixel opinion piece, "Research done by the US Secret Service and our laboratories have both found that less than 20 percent of school shooters played violent video games with any amount of regularity. Not only is interest in violent video games rare among school shooters, these perpetrators express much less interest in this violent medium than most other individuals."
Nardolillo adds, “There is evidence that children exposed to violent video games at a young age tend to act more aggressively than those who are not. This bill would give schools the additional resources needed to help students deal with that aggression in a positive way."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Rep. Nardolillo Blasts Raimondo Over New Tourism Campaign
- Nardolillo Questions Raimondo’s Free College Tuition Plan Not Excluding Illegal Immigrants
- Rep. Nardolillo to Propose Legislation Reinstating E-Verify
- Nardolillo Wants to Make Standing in State Road Medians Illegal
- U.S. Senate Candidate Nardolillo’s Daughter Investigated for Bullying, He Says Girls Being Girls
- Nardolillo Says Improving U.S. Economy is Due to Trump
- LIVE: Nardolillo on Opposition to Moore, Helping RI Vets, and More
- Nardolillo Blasts Senator Whitehouse for Government Shut Down
- Nardolillo Applauds Passing of Federal Tax Reform Legislation By Senate
- Nardolillo Blasts Whitehouse for Role in US Opioid Addiction Epidemic
- Nardolillo Blasts Raimondo Over DACA “Special Treatment”