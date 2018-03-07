NEW: RI GOP Files Federal Elections Complaint Over Raimondo-Providence Dems Fundraising Agreement
Wednesday, March 07, 2018
The complaint comes one week after the Providence Ethics Commission voted to dismiss the RI GOP’s complaint against Raimondo over a fundraising deal with a state employee.
RI GOP Chairman Brandon Bell released the following statement:
“The plain language of the Raimondo-Ward agreement specifies that the Providence Democratic City Committee and the Raimondo Campaign intends to pursue joint federal fundraising. Committees raising funds via federal joint fundraising activity must comply with the requirements in 11 C.F.R. § 102.17. The Raimondo-Ward agreement does not satisfy the requirements for engaging in a federal joint fundraising activity. For example, it did not establish a fundraising representative either by establishing a separate political committee to serve as the joint fundraising committee or by selecting an additional participating committee registered with the FEC. Also, it did not state an allocation formula providing the amount of percentage of each contribution received would be distributed to each participant. The federal requirements for joint fundraising activity apply to all committees even if they are not registered with the FEC.
The Governor’s approval rating just keeps sliding down. Now it is below 40 percent according to a recent poll. She can’t bring any jobs to Rhode Island without giving away millions in taxpayer subsidies. She can’t competently oversee UHIP or DCYF. She has difficulty following the ethics code as shown when she hired former Rep. Don Lally. The only thing she seems to do well is fundraising from wealthy out of state donors for her re-election. We are sure she wants to use this talent to its fullest potential, but she still must follow the law. An agreement between a campaign and party committee to work together to raise federal funds is a joint fundraising activity and therefore must comply with federal regulations.”
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Few RI GOP Leaders Speak Out on Trump’s Immigration Order
- Chair Calls on RI GOP to Drop Their Subscriptions to the Providence Journal
- RI GOP Calls for Investigation Into Campaign Violations from Mattiello’s PAC
- Two Top RI GOP Women Leaders Discuss Trump’s Address, Raimondo & More on GoLocal LIVE
- RI GOP Announces 2017 Hall of Fame Class
- EXCLUSIVE: RI GOP’s Secret Plan to Influence State House if Mattiello Loses
- NEW: Mattiello Calls RI GOP Elections Complaint “Meritless”
- FACT CHECK: RI GOP Chair Missed on a Few Facts at the Convention
- RI GOP Blasts Raimondo Administration on Failed $500M IT Project
- NEW: RI GOP Chair Bell “Seriously Considering” Filing Elections Complaint Against Raimondo
- NEW: RI GOP Files Board of Elections Complaint Over Lawton’s Mattiello Mailer
- RI GOP Honoring Sean Spicer with $1,000 and Up Private Reception and Fundraiser
- Unfair & Unrealistic Criticism of RI GOP Lawmakers: Guest Mindsetter™ Deckman
- RI GOP Says RI Democrats Sound Like Trump
- RI GOP’s Mendonca on PawSox, Trump, 2018 and More, on LIVE
- Trillo Announces For Governor as Independent - Does That Doom RI GOP?
- RI GOP’s Roberts on Latest RhodeMap RI, Now RI Rising, Concerns
- RI GOP’s Leading Latino Speaks Out on Trump and the Future of the Party in RI
- RI GOP’s Spicer Event Canceled
- RI GOP Claims Mattiello, Montanaro Jr. are Misleading Taxpayers
- RI GOP Chair Brandon Bell Refuses to Answer Questions About Trump and Charlottesville
- Former RI GOP Candidate Taub: “Both Sides Responsible” in Charlottesville
- NEW: RI GOP Blasts Ethics Commission for “Making Excuses for Raimondo”