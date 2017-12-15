NEW: RI Democrats’ Gooding Fires Back at Women’s Caucus Over Claims of Being “Kicked-Out”
Friday, December 15, 2017
On Thursday, Justine Caldwell tweeted a picture of the women at the Democratic headquarters, "Women's Caucus Nominating Comm kicked out of party HQ by ED after questioning our integrity (we had 2 Senators @gaylegoldin @SenatorCalkin!) See Tweet BELOW
Statement from Party
Ann Gooding released the following statement:
“As the communications director and the person tasked with launching the Women's Caucus in the aftermath of the 2016 Presidential elections, I know this party has been deeply committed to doing whatever it can to engage women – and men – in becoming voters, party activists, and candidates. And as a lifelong Democrat who has personally been involved in advocating for equality and inclusivity for women’s rights for decades, I thought the actions of the nominating committee in asking me to leave the meeting and not allow any other staffer to attend were wrong. In fact, early this morning I received a note of apology from one of the organizers, and I appreciate that.
“The purpose of that meeting was to interview candidates for board positions in the new year. The Democratic Party remains steadfast in believing the process should be open, fair and transparent. It’s our responsibility to ensure that our party – in all its caucuses – remains that way."
