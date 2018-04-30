NEW: Regunberg Raises $107K in Q1 for Lt. Governor; War Chest Now Nearly $350K
Monday, April 30, 2018
“In a campaign already experiencing the effects of dark money, with special interest conservative groups attacking my Democratic values, I am honored that so many Rhode Islanders are chipping in grassroots contributions to help us share our message of bringing the people’s voice to the State House,” said Regunberg.
“Thanks to the support of so many Rhode Islanders we will have the resources to build the powerful grassroots campaign we need to knock every door and talk to every voter," said Regunberg.
The campaign now reports $348,195.48 cash on hand. Regunberg’s campaign has stated it has now received over 1,000 in state contributions since he announced his campaign in October of 2017.
Regunberg has received the endorsements of Sierra Club, Rhode Island Clean Water Action, 350.org RI, United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP), United Auto Workers (UAW) Region 9A, UNITE HERE Local 26, SEIU Local 1199 NE, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 618, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2323, Teamsters Local 251, the Rhode Island State Association of Firefighters (RISAFF), Our Revolution RI, Rhode Island Working Families Party, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, the East Providence Democratic City Committee and numerous state legislators across Rhode Island for his campaign for Lieutenant Governor.
Learn more about Aaron Regunberg here.
