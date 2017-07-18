NEW POLL: Raimondo’s Approval Rating Second Worst in New England

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo has an approval rating of 43% in the latest ranking released Tuesday by Morning Consult.

The list of "Most and Least Popular Governors" saw Massachusetts' Charlie Baker take the top spot for approval nationwide at 71% -- and Raimondo come in fifth in New England, with struggling Connecticut's Dan Molloy at 27%, who Morning Consult noted "remains the most unpopular Democratic governor in the country."

Writes Morning Consult:

Bruce Rauner (R-Ill.) and Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.), two governors facing difficult paths to re-election next year, are also among the most unpopular governors. Almost half (47 percent) of Rhode Islanders said they disapprove of Raimondo while the share of voters approving of her job performance declined 5 points, to 43 percent.

The controversial Morning Consult stated that for this ranking, it surveyed 195,704 registered U.S. voters from April 1 through July 10 to determine the latest Governor Approval Rankings.

Raimondo's Morning Consult rankings come a week after the group parsed the approval ratings of all U.S. Senators. As GoLocal reported:

A new ranking of “America’s Most and Least Popular Senators” by Morning Consult released on Tuesday shows that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse could be vulnerable in 2018 — as his approval rating “slid below 50 percent” in the new rankings.

"If Americans were feeling optimistic about their senators at the dawn of the new era of a Republican-controlled federal government, many are souring on those elected officials as the 115th Congress rolls on, according to Morning Consult’s new Senate Approval Rankings,” wrote Morning Consult’s Cameron Easley. “Some of the biggest drops in net approval came in unexpected places, with Republican senators in reliably red states and Democrats in safely blue ones seeing large drops.”

Related Slideshow: 2016 Raimondo’s Staff Salaries

Prev Next Curren, Meredith Director of Appointments $5,000 Prev Next Rolfe, Catherine Communications Associate $36,471 Prev Next Pellegrino, Angelika Communications Associate $36,471 Prev Next Hytinen, Neil Legislative Aide $40,895 Prev Next Abell, Octavia Special Assistant to Deputy Chief of Staff $44,271 Prev Next Gutierrez, Julia Protocol Manager $44,271 Prev Next Casttriotta, Rebecca Executive Administrative Asssitant $47,228 Prev Next Gering, Catherine Appointment Special Assitant $48,715 Prev Next Natareno, Jason Special Assistant to the Governor $48,973 Prev Next Allard, David Outreach Manager $52,272 Prev Next Manning, Helen Special Assistant to the Governor $53,003 Prev Next Harris, Kelly Director of Scheduling $56,694 Prev Next Inman, Bradford Director of Constituent Services $56,694 Prev Next Poddar, Keshav Policy Analyst $56,982 Prev Next Abelow, Hannah Policy Analyst $56,982 Prev Next Greene, Judith Legal Administrative Assistant $59,036 Prev Next Fondreur, Jennifer Office Manager $63,793 Prev Next Vota, Americo Community Affairs & Outreach Advisor $61,751 Prev Next Desiderato, Ronald Special Assistant to the Governor $64,940 Prev Next Wison, Dana Executive Assistant to the Governor $67,508 Prev Next Nevins, Arthur Education Policy Advisor $69,144 Prev Next Amol Gabriel Director of Public Engagement $82,572 Prev Next Aberger, Marie Press Secretary $88,798 Prev Next Hudson, Heather Policy Advisor $93,575 Prev Next Iannazzi, Andrea Special Counsel $98,340 Prev Next Raia, Mchael Director of Communications $122,186 Prev Next Cheng, Eileen Deputy Counsel $122,186 Prev Next Moses, Amy Deputy Counsel $126,951 Prev Next Bucci, Matthew Director of Governor's Office $146,026 Prev Next Vura-Weis, Lisa Deputy Chief of Staff $146,026 Prev Next Gallagher, Kevin Deputy Chief of Staff $146,026 Prev Next Richards, Claire Executive Counsel $155,385 Prev Next Beane, Eric Deputy Chief of Staff $155,564 Prev Next Smiley, Brett Chief of Staff $170,460 Prev Next Cruise, R.David Legislative Director $178,899 Prev









































































































































Next

