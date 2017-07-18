NEW POLL: Raimondo’s Approval Rating Second Worst in New England
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
The list of "Most and Least Popular Governors" saw Massachusetts' Charlie Baker take the top spot for approval nationwide at 71% -- and Raimondo come in fifth in New England, with struggling Connecticut's Dan Molloy at 27%, who Morning Consult noted "remains the most unpopular Democratic governor in the country."
Writes Morning Consult:
Bruce Rauner (R-Ill.) and Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.), two governors facing difficult paths to re-election next year, are also among the most unpopular governors. Almost half (47 percent) of Rhode Islanders said they disapprove of Raimondo while the share of voters approving of her job performance declined 5 points, to 43 percent.
Latest for Rhode Islanders
The controversial Morning Consult stated that for this ranking, it surveyed 195,704 registered U.S. voters from April 1 through July 10 to determine the latest Governor Approval Rankings.
Raimondo's Morning Consult rankings come a week after the group parsed the approval ratings of all U.S. Senators. As GoLocal reported:
A new ranking of “America’s Most and Least Popular Senators” by Morning Consult released on Tuesday shows that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse could be vulnerable in 2018 — as his approval rating “slid below 50 percent” in the new rankings.
"If Americans were feeling optimistic about their senators at the dawn of the new era of a Republican-controlled federal government, many are souring on those elected officials as the 115th Congress rolls on, according to Morning Consult’s new Senate Approval Rankings,” wrote Morning Consult’s Cameron Easley. “Some of the biggest drops in net approval came in unexpected places, with Republican senators in reliably red states and Democrats in safely blue ones seeing large drops.”
