The office of Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo has announced a number of changes to her communications staff on Monday, she gears up for the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Communications Director Mike Raia sent the new roster out, announcing that current Raimondo spokesperson David Ortiz will go to her campaign, transitioning into a new role as Raimondo’s Deputy Campaign Manager.

Raia noted the previously announced arrival of Providence Journal reporter Jenn Bogdan as the new Deputy Communications Director. Catherine Rolfe, who had served Communications Assistant then Deputy Press Secretary, has left the Governor's staff for a job at Plan International in Warwick.

Also joining the staff is Josh Block, who will serve as Press Secretary. Block worked on Congressman Cicilline’s reelection campaign in 2012 as well as now Raimondo Chief-of-Staff Brett Smiley’s 2014 campaign for Providence Mayor.

New Lineup

Mike Raia – Communications Director

Jenn Bogdan – Deputy Communications Director

Josh Block – Press Secretary

Audrey Lucas – Social Media Manager & Event Coordinator

Jon Gourlay – Creative Manager

According to Raia, there is also a member of the admin/support staff, Jenny Shaw, assigned to the team.

