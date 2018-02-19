Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

NEW: Raimondo Shuffles Press Office in Prep for 2018 Campaign

Monday, February 19, 2018

 

Raimondo's office announced staff changes on Monday.

The office of Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo has announced a number of changes to her communications staff on Monday, she gears up for the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Communications Director Mike Raia sent the new roster out, announcing that current Raimondo spokesperson David Ortiz will go to her campaign, transitioning into a new role as Raimondo’s Deputy Campaign Manager. 

Raia noted the previously announced arrival of Providence Journal reporter Jenn Bogdan as the new Deputy Communications Director. Catherine Rolfe, who had served Communications Assistant then Deputy Press Secretary, has left the Governor's staff for a job at Plan International in Warwick.  

Also joining the staff is Josh Block, who will serve as Press Secretary. Block worked on Congressman Cicilline’s reelection campaign in 2012 as well as now Raimondo Chief-of-Staff Brett Smiley’s 2014 campaign for Providence Mayor. 

New Lineup 

Mike Raia – Communications Director
Jenn Bogdan – Deputy Communications Director
Josh Block – Press Secretary
Audrey Lucas – Social Media Manager & Event Coordinator
Jon Gourlay – Creative Manager

According to Raia, there is also a member of the admin/support staff, Jenny Shaw, assigned to the team.

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!