NEW: Raimondo Expects to Raise $7.7 Million in Total During RI Re-Election Bid
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A spokesperson for Raimondo's campaign confirmed that the "50 Days Before Primary" report filed with the Rhode Island Board of Elections on Tuesday shows that the campaign is on track to raise over $7.7 million during this election cycle.
See Filing BELOW
When asked in the report the total amount of campaign receipts since the beginning of election cycle -- which began on January 1, 2015 -- the reported amount was over $5.8 million; an addition $1.8 million is expected.
Emily Samsel with Raimondo's campaign confirmed that is the total amount the campaign expects to raise and report through the end of 2018.
The campaign expects to spend $6.2 million; the filing showed that Raimondo is electing not to be eligible for public matching funds.
Related Articles
- Raimondo Signs Executive Order Announcing Governor’s Bay Day 2018
- Raimondo’s Ties to Hedge Funds and Private Equity Draw More Fire
- Brown Urges Raimondo to Release Donation Information to Public, Defends Time at Global Zero
- Raimondo Never Disclosed Illegal Contribution from Oaktree to Employees Retirement Board or SEC
- Raimondo Blasts Brown for Not Revealing Global Zero Donors
- UPDATED: SEC Names Raimondo in Pay-to-Play Scheme with Investment Firm Oaktree
- Moderate Party’s Gilbert Blasts Raimondo, Mattiello Over Use of Eminent Domain for PawSox Stadium
- Raimondo Trapped Between ‘Ole Boy’ and New Progressives
- 2018 Governor’s Race Playbook: Raimondo’s Bad Week - Is the Primary a Horserace?
- UPDATED: Thanks to Raimondo, RI Retirees May Own a Piece of AC Milan Via a GOP Mega-Donor
- Global Zero’s Johnson Calls Raimondo’s Claims “Baseless & Bizarre”
- A Lively Experiment - GoLocal’s Nagle Joins Panel to Discuss Raimondo’s Pay-to-Play
- R.W. Alley: “Raimondo’s Opioid $$$$ addiction”
- McKee to Donate Opioid Tainted Campaign Money - Raimondo Continues to Refuse
- Protest in Boston Over Sackler Donations, Raimondo Continues to Refuse to Return $12K
- EDITORIAL: Raimondo’s Perverse Fundraising - Tobacco, Guns and Opioids
- Brown Took $40K From Energy Co. Execs in Past, Now Challenges Raimondo to Sign Pledge
- Raimondo’s Opioid Link: “Family That Built an Empire of Pain” is Major Donor
- IBEW, Boilermakers & Sheet Metal Workers Endorse Raimondo for Governor
- Raimondo’s Growing Wall St. Problem — Why Have New Yorkers Given $1.1M
- Raimondo Announces Funding, Partnerships to Establish New Job Training Center
- MA Gov. Baker Calls for Death Penalty for Cop Killers, Raimondo Opposed
- Is Matt Brown Forcing Gina Raimondo Left in Rhode Island Governor’s Race?