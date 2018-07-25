Welcome! Login | Register

NEW: Raimondo Expects to Raise $7.7 Million in Total During RI Re-Election Bid

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Gina Raimondo is on track to raise more than $7.7 million in her bid to return to the Governor's Office in January.

The campaign for Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo's reelection bid is expecting to raise over $7.7 million during the entire four-year campaign cycle, according to recently filed campaign documents. 

A spokesperson for Raimondo's campaign confirmed that the "50 Days Before Primary" report filed with the Rhode Island Board of Elections on Tuesday shows that the campaign is on track to raise over $7.7 million during this election cycle. 

See Filing BELOW

When asked in the report the total amount of campaign receipts since the beginning of election cycle -- which began on January 1, 2015 -- the reported amount was over $5.8 million; an addition $1.8 million is expected.

Emily Samsel with Raimondo's campaign confirmed that is the total amount the campaign expects to raise and report through the end of 2018. 

The campaign expects to spend $6.2 million; the filing showed that Raimondo is electing not to be eligible for public matching funds. 

 

