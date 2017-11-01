New National Poll: Raimondo 9th Least Popular Governor in U.S.
Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Only 41 percent of Rhode Islanders approve of her job performance and 47 percent disapprove.
Raimondo ranks far behind Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts — he ranks #1 in America with 69 percent approval and 17 percent disapproval.
The ten Governors with the highest approval rankings are all Republican, but so is the last ranked Governor.
The latest installment of Morning Consult’s Governor Approval Rankings — a survey of more than 255,000 registered voters nationwide conducted online from July 1 to Sept. 30 — features a shuffling at the top and bottom, along with a debutant on the list and a new entrant in the highest ranks. Margins of error vary by state; see table below.
GoLocal Poll
GoLocal's Benchmark poll conducted by Harvard's John Della Volpe found that Raimondo's Excellent/Good was 34 percent and her Fair/Poor was 61 percent.
Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor?
Excellent 6%
Good 28%
Fair 30%
Poor 31%
Never heard of 1%
Cannot rate 3%
SEE FULL BENCHMARK POLL BELOW
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll - See All the Numbers
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll: Do Rhode Islanders Think State is on Right - or Wrong - Track?
- Ten Surprises from RI Benchmark Political Poll
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll - RI on Wrong Track, PawSox Opposition and More
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll: RIers Overwhelmingly Oppose Public Funding for the PawSox Stadium
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll: Majority of RIers Don’t Believe Their Family’s Finances Have Improved
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll: Most Rhode Islanders Believe Economy Has Been Stagnant or Gotten Worse
- GoLocal to Release Part One of RI Benchmark Poll on GoLocal LIVE, Thursday at 4:00 PM
- GoLocal and Harvard’s Della Volpe to Release Benchmark Poll on RI Politics and Economy
- 26 Examples of Raimondo’s Good, Bad, & Ugly—at 1,000 Days
- Robert Whitcomb: Raimondo’s Correct Veto; NFL Kneeling Distraction; Losing NE’s Forrest
- Experts Look at Raimondo’s First 1,000 Days as Governor of RI
- Raimondo Orders U.S. & RI Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Las Vegas Shooting Victims
- Critics Blast Raimondo Administration for $1 Million Waste on Johnson & Johnson Buildout
- Leading Invenergy Opponent Roselli Declares for Gov. Against Raimondo in Primary on GoLocal LIVE
- Johnson & Johnson Heiress Caught Kicking Horse, Raimondo Has Provided $6M in Incentives to Company
- Moore: Raimondo’s Propaganda Program?
- Raimondo Refuses to Answer Questions About Leases at Wexford — Despite $40M in Taxpayer Subsidies
- Why Are So Many Gearing Up to Run Against Raimondo? See Who Could Run for RI Governor
- Magaziner Announces RI Pension Fund Has Pulled Over $500M from Hedge Funds, Shift From Raimondo
- VIDEO: ACLU to Seek Additional Remedies Against Raimondo Administration for UHIP Failures
- Raimondo Calls for Delorenzo to Step Down from RI Democratic Party Leadership
- Sasse Says Raimondo’s Administration Buyout Plan is a Costly “Gimmick”
- Raimondo’s Polling Numbers in RI Are Second Lowest Only to Trump’s
- Head of RI Black Business Association Rips Raimondo and Commerce for Lack of Support
- Morgan Questions $95 Million State Employee Pay Increase Under Raimondo’s State Employee Buyout Plan
- Media Experts Preston & Whitcomb Weigh In on Raimondo’s Media Battle
- Raimondo Orders RI Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Judge Walter Stone
- Raimondo Administration Offers Buy-Outs to Close $25M Budget Hole
- Paolino, Raimondo Kick Off Construction of $30M Hilton Homewood Suites in Providence
- EDITORIAL: Picketing Raimondo’s Home is Over the Line