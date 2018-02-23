NEW: Nardolillo Blasts GOP Senate Opponent Flanders for Democratic Contributions

Rhode Island State Representative Robert "Bobby" Nardolillo is blasting opponent Bob Flanders in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate -- for Flanders' past contributions to Democratic politicians.

In a series of Tweets showing some of Flanders' donations to Democrats Gina Raimondo, Jack Reed, Elizabeth Roberts and more, Nardolillo responded with his perspective.

"I wouldn't donate one cent to any of these deadbeats. This list, is a list of political insiders. To donate to them, is to push their failed policies. And @GovRaimondo twice!!!! Who is the worst of the worst. Follow The Money," Tweeted Nardolillo.

Campaign finance records show Flanders, a lawyer and former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice, has given thousands to both Democrats -- and Republicans.

Flanders' campaign bio acknowledges his willingness to work with politicians "across the spectrum."

"He is inspired to fight for hard-working Rhode Island families as an effective problem solver, someone Rhode Islanders can count on to get things done while collaborating with elected officials from across the political spectrum," states Flanders' website.

