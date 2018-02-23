NEW: Nardolillo Blasts GOP Senate Opponent Flanders for Democratic Contributions
Friday, February 23, 2018
In a series of Tweets showing some of Flanders' donations to Democrats Gina Raimondo, Jack Reed, Elizabeth Roberts and more, Nardolillo responded with his perspective.
"I wouldn't donate one cent to any of these deadbeats. This list, is a list of political insiders. To donate to them, is to push their failed policies. And @GovRaimondo twice!!!! Who is the worst of the worst. Follow The Money," Tweeted Nardolillo.
Campaign finance records show Flanders, a lawyer and former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice, has given thousands to both Democrats -- and Republicans.
Flanders' campaign bio acknowledges his willingness to work with politicians "across the spectrum."
"He is inspired to fight for hard-working Rhode Island families as an effective problem solver, someone Rhode Islanders can count on to get things done while collaborating with elected officials from across the political spectrum," states Flanders' website.
Related Articles
- NEW: Rep. Nardolillo Calls for RI to Halt Consideration of Syrian Refugees
- Nardolillo Wants to Make Standing in State Road Medians Illegal
- Rep. Nardolillo to Propose Legislation Reinstating E-Verify
- Nardolillo Questions Raimondo’s Free College Tuition Plan Not Excluding Illegal Immigrants
- Leonardo Lardaro: Current Conditions Index for the RI Economy
- Leonardo Angiulo: Further Refining the Investigation of Marijuana Offenses
- Leonardo Angiulo: How State Law Can Be Used To Promote Clean Energy
- Leonardo Angiulo: Combating the Effects of Heroin Addiction
- Leonardo Angiulo: Citizens Recording Official Police Business
- Leonardo Angiulo: Dissecting the Proposed MA Firearms Legislation
- Rep. Nardolillo Blasts Raimondo Over New Tourism Campaign
- Donna Perry: RI Should Follow The Flanders’ Road Map
- NEW: Chafee, Flanders Unveil Fiscal Plan For Central Falls
- UPDATED: Flanders Leaves Board of Regents to be Central Falls Receiver
- Travis Rowley: Crowley’s Corruption, Not Flanders’ Folly
- Donna Perry: Communities in Crisis and the Flanders Roadmap
- NEW: Flanders Out as Central Falls Receiver
- NEW: City Severs Ties With $395/Hour Advisor Robert Flanders
- Former Supreme Court Justice Flanders Jumps to New Law Firm
- LIVE: Nardolillo on Opposition to Moore, Helping RI Vets, and More
- Nardolillo Applauds Passing of Federal Tax Reform Legislation By Senate
- Nardolillo Blasts Senator Whitehouse for Government Shut Down
- Nardolillo Blasts Whitehouse for Role in US Opioid Addiction Epidemic
- U.S. Senate Candidate Nardolillo’s Says He Will Focus on Small Business
- U.S. Senate Candidate Nardolillo’s Daughter Investigated for Bullying, He Says Girls Being Girls
- Nardolillo Says Improving U.S. Economy is Due to Trump
- Nardolillo Blasts Raimondo Over DACA “Special Treatment”
- Rolling Stone Features Nardolillo Proposal to Tax Violent Video Games for Mental Health Funding