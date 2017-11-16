Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

NEW: Morgan Attending White House Meeting on Tax Reform on Thursday

Thursday, November 16, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

GOP gubernatorial candidate Morgan is in DC on Thursday for a meeting at the White House on tax reform.

Rhode Island House Minority Leader and Republican gubernatorial candidate Patricia Morgan will be in Washington, DC on Thursday for a meeting at the White House for a discussion on tax reform and economic competitiveness hosted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

According to Morgan, the discussion will be about how the new tax plan will affect the states.  Expected meeting attendees include:

Gary Cohn, Director of the National Economic Council
DJ Gribbin, Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy National Economic Council
Linda McMahon, Administrator of the Small Business Administration
Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management and Budget
Justin Muzinich, Counselor, Department of the Treasury
Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Agriculture

The meeting is expected to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Morgan said she plans on issuing a statement to the press after the meeting and will be back in Rhode Island later this evening.

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!