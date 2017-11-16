NEW: Morgan Attending White House Meeting on Tax Reform on Thursday

Rhode Island House Minority Leader and Republican gubernatorial candidate Patricia Morgan will be in Washington, DC on Thursday for a meeting at the White House for a discussion on tax reform and economic competitiveness hosted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

According to Morgan, the discussion will be about how the new tax plan will affect the states. Expected meeting attendees include:

Gary Cohn, Director of the National Economic Council

DJ Gribbin, Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy National Economic Council

Linda McMahon, Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Justin Muzinich, Counselor, Department of the Treasury

Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Agriculture

The meeting is expected to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Morgan said she plans on issuing a statement to the press after the meeting and will be back in Rhode Island later this evening.

