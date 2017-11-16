NEW: Morgan Attending White House Meeting on Tax Reform on Thursday
Thursday, November 16, 2017
According to Morgan, the discussion will be about how the new tax plan will affect the states. Expected meeting attendees include:
Gary Cohn, Director of the National Economic Council
DJ Gribbin, Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy National Economic Council
Linda McMahon, Administrator of the Small Business Administration
Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management and Budget
Justin Muzinich, Counselor, Department of the Treasury
Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Agriculture
The meeting is expected to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Morgan said she plans on issuing a statement to the press after the meeting and will be back in Rhode Island later this evening.
