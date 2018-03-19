NEW: McKee Criticizes Elorza on Speed Cameras Following Regunberg Endorsement
Monday, March 19, 2018
As GoLocalProv reported, in 2016 Elorza announced his support of then-House Majority Leader John DeSimone, the conservative Democrat facing -- and ultimately losing to -- progressive Democrat Marcia Ranglin-Vassell. DeSimone was a strong NRA supporter and was targeted by gun control advocates.
On Monday, Elorza shed his "incumbent" argument and announced his support for progressive Regunberg.
McKee released the following statement:
"It seems that Mayor Elorza has a short memory, however, I am confident that the people of Providence will remember and stand with me as they did four years ago.
My lifelong mentor and former Providence Public Safety Commissioner John Partington taught me that the role of establishing a healthy and safe Providence is absolutely critical to establishing a Rhode Island where people want to live and do business.
I appreciate the overwhelming statewide support and positive working relationships I have with mayors and municipal leaders throughout Rhode Island. Mayor Elorza's endorsement further isolates Providence from communities around Rhode Island at a time when the city is using a revenue generator like traffic cameras as it struggles to stay solvent.”
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- PowerPlayer: Cumberland Mayor Dan McKee
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Mayor Dan McKee: Mayoral Academies Can Turn Rhode Island Around
- Elorza Flip-Flops, Backs Lt. Gov. Challenger Regunberg After Refusing to Support Ranglin-Vassell
- Regunberg Introduces Legislation to Increase Access to State House
- Regunberg’s Campaign Fundraising Email Pledges to “Turn New Mexico Blue”
- Three RI Environmental Groups Endorse Regunberg for Lt. Governor
- “The System is Rigged” - Regunberg on “Public Power” Legislative Proposal for RI
- Where is Regunberg on RI Progressive Democrats’ Opposition to Budget? UPDATED
- “This Fight Isn’t Over” - Regunberg on PUC Approving National Grid Rate Hike
- Rep. Regunberg Predicts a Big Day on Tuesday for Progressives in RI
- Regunberg Talks About His Run for Lt. Governor’s Office on GoLocal LIVE