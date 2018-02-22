NEW: Kettle Resigns from Rhode Island Senate

Rhode Island Senator Nick Kettle is resigning, following charges of extortion and voyeurism -- and a Senate resolution filed that was calling for his expulsion

The Office of Senate President Dominick Ruggerio released the following statement on Thursday afternooon regarding Kettle.

“I believe that the decision Mr. Kettle made today is in the best interests of the Senate and the state. I certainly respect his right to due process, and the proceedings contemplated in the Senate were not being taken lightly. At the same time, the Senate has an obligation to ensure a safe working environment for all who are employed here. The extremely serious allegations against Mr. Kettle, including sexual exploitation of a minor in the Senate page program, are unlike any I have witnessed during my time in the Senate. I am grateful that Mr. Kettle has chosen a path that avoids requiring his colleagues to consider expulsion.”

Letter to Senate

