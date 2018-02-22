Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

NEW: Kettle Resigns from Rhode Island Senate

Thursday, February 22, 2018

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Sen. Nick Kettle has resigned.

Rhode Island Senator Nick Kettle is resigning, following charges of extortion and voyeurism -- and a Senate resolution filed that was calling for his expulsion

The Office of Senate President Dominick Ruggerio released the following statement on Thursday afternooon regarding Kettle.

“I believe that the decision Mr. Kettle made today is in the best interests of the Senate and the state. I certainly respect his right to due process, and the proceedings contemplated in the Senate were not being taken lightly. At the same time, the Senate has an obligation to ensure a safe working environment for all who are employed here. The extremely serious allegations against Mr. Kettle, including sexual exploitation of a minor in the Senate page program, are unlike any I have witnessed during my time in the Senate. I am grateful that Mr. Kettle has chosen a path that avoids requiring his colleagues to consider expulsion.”

Letter to Senate

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!