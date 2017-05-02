NEW: Jackson Recalled by Ward 3 Voters in Providence

Voters in Ward 3 in Providence voted to recall City Councilman Kevin Jackson on Tuesday, following a heated campaign spearheaded by political activists Patricia Kammerer and Karina Holyoak Wood.

According to Jackson's attorneys, the vote count after the polls closed at 8 p.m. was 1731 voting to recall, with 156 voting to keep Jackson. The numbers do not include mail ballots.

Latest in Jackson Saga

Jackson, who had served on the council since 1995, was arrested in May 2016 on charges of improper use of campaign funds, and embezzlement totaling nearly $140,000.

Jackson pled not guilty in Providence County Superior court in August, but soon faced a recall effort that GoLocal dubbed "the biggest political brawl of 2016."

The fight over City Councilman Kevin Jackson’s seat is loaded with some of the state’s most influential political and legal players. As of today, about half a dozen lawyers are now brawling over the outcome and that list may grow.

Some of the players in this political and legal tussle include one of Rhode Island’s top judges, Bernie Sanders’ top backers in Rhode Island, one of the State’s top criminal defense attorneys, the ACLU, the legacy of a dead Mayor, and to top it off, Goldman Sachs' top staffer in Rhode Island.

