Legislation has been filed to expel Senator Nick Kettle, after the GOP Senator from Coventry was charged with extortion and voyeurism.

The bipartisan resolution (2018-S 2490) -- which is sponsored by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, and Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Erin Lynch Prata -- outlines the case for expulsion.

According to the Senate, as of noon Wednesday, a sheriff is in the process of serving Kettle and his attorney with notice of the hearing, at which he will have the opportunity to offer a defense when it is taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the rise of the Senate (about 4:30 p.m.).

President Ruggerio and Leader Algiere have expressed horror and outrage at the serious criminal charges facing Mr. Kettle.

“As President of the Senate, as a father, and as a grandfather, I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by these allegations. We in the Senate are deeply shaken,” said Ruggerio upon learning of the nature of the allegations.

Ruggerio also directed his chief legal counsel to conduct a full and thorough review of all aspects of the Senate page program, including an examination of how similar programs are run in other states. The Senate’s legal counsel will make recommendations to the Senate President upon the conclusion of that review.

Article 6, Section 7 of the Rhode Island Constitution provides for the expulsion of a member of the Senate with the concurrence of two-thirds of the members.

