NEW: Former Sec. of State Brown to Run for Governor as Democrat

Former Rhode Island Secretary of State Matt Brown announced on Wednesday morning that he will run for governor and seek the Democratic nomination. Previously, he said he would be running as an independent.

“There is growing energy and eagerness within the Democratic Party for change. I’ve seen it all across the state. I look forward to joining forces with people in every city and town in Rhode Island to push for change that better reflects our values, to create an economy that works for everyone - not just big corporations, big banks and the wealthiest few - and to be bold in the face of big problems,” said Brown.

GoLocalProv Reports

As GoLocalProv reported on Monday, Brown took hundreds of thousands from some of the wealthiest people in the state. Brown when announcing that he was exploring a run for governor that he would take on the most powerful interests.

A look at Brown’s record as a candidate and during his tenure as Rhode Island Secretary of State finds that few of Brown’s donors were small donor progressives — in large part, they were Rhode Island's most wealthy and most powerful.

SEE THE LIST BELOW OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL RHODE ISLANDERS WHO WERE BROWN DONORS

His donor list is littered with members of the most prominent Rhode Island families: Goddards, Sharpes, Gilbanes, and Chaces.

GoLocal wrote, “Brown lent his campaign $345,700 while running and serving as Secretary of State and took about half of it back. His campaign account repaid Brown $174,000. The most recent campaign finance reports state that the campaign continues to hold an outstanding loan on $170,800 (GoLocal finds the correct number to be $171,700).”

Big Salary, Small Non-Profit

As GoLocalProv reported on Wednesday, Brown made nearly $300K from the non-profit Global Zero -- the organization has a budget of about $2 million.

GoLocal writes, “Brown’s Global Zero budget was approximately $2 million per year between 2014 and 2016, and Brown’s compensation was nearly $300,000. In 2016, Brown was paid $271,700 in salary and an additional $27,438 in non-taxable income for a total of $299,138.

“Incomes aren’t close to keeping up with the rising costs of the basic things we need, our schools are crumbling, our hospitals are bankrupt and closing and nothing seems to really change. People are worried that their kids will be worse off than they are. Worry has become a fact of life for many,” he said.

While Brown had considered an independent candidacy, he will run as a Democrat.

About Brown

Twenty-five years ago, Brown co-founded City Year Rhode Island.

He later served as Rhode Island’s Secretary of State before co-founding Global Zero, an international organization that works to reduce the risk of nuclear confrontation and seeks the ultimate elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide.

He ran in the Democratic primary for the United States Senate and lost to Sheldon Whitehouse in the primary.

Whitehouse went on to beat then U.S. Senator Lincoln Chafee (R-RI).

