NEW: Feroce’s Campaign Spokesperson Quits
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Folger released the following statement in an email to the press.
"I am sending you a notification that I have stepped down as the Spokesperson for Giovanni Feroce for personal and business reasons. I appreciated the honor of serving in this capacity and wish Mr. Feroce all the best in his race for Governor of Rhode Island."
Folger added that she is moving on in order to start her own business.
Feroce's Campaign
As GoLocalProv reported two weeks ago, District Court Judge Joseph T. Houlihan Jr. issued a warrant for Feroce’s "civil arrest" tied to the case of Broder Brothers Company v. Giovanni Feroce. Feroce is being sued for non-payment.
When reached by GoLocal and asked if he was staying in the race for governor, Feroce said, “Of course.”
According to court records, Feroce owes “Monetary Award: Amount: $7,216.39, Costs: $135.75, and Other Fees: $687.89 Total: $8040.03.” The arrest warrant was first reported by the Providence Journal. The warrant is for a civil arrest or body attachment -- not a criminal arrest warrant.
On-Going Issues
In April, the Buffalo Bills sued Feroce for non-payment for failure to make payment on a sponsorship agreement. "The team is suing Benrus, the company that a few years ago was allowed to put its name on two massive clocks atop New Era Field. The lawsuit alleges that the company, known for making watches for members of the military, has failed to pay the Bills nearly $1 million it owed under a sponsorship deal, according to documents filed in State Supreme Court," reported the Buffalo News. "The suit was filed in December and names former Benrus CEO Giovanni Feroce; three limited liability companies tied to Feroce; two companies that hold trademarks; and the new owner of the company, Benrus Holdings LLC. The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, fraud and unjust enrichment."
In November, Superior Court Judge Michael Silverstein ruled and made the previous temporary restraining order against Giovanni Feroce and his affiliate companies permanent.
According to the new owners of the BENRUS trademarks, “The Court indicated that there may be further proceedings in the matter and that the injunction would govern throughout those proceedings. In turn, during the proceedings, the Court asked that BENRUS Holdings not sell or transfer the mark to which BENRUS Holdings has agreed and stated that it has no plans to sell or transfer the BENRUS mark.”
Earlier in the court proceedings on Monday, Silverstein accepted an order that was agreed to by both sides requiring Feroce and his related companies to turn over the domain name and discontinue the use of any social media sites where the trademark and related intellectual property was advertised. "Giovanni Feroce and his company never owned the BENRUS trademark only had a licensing agreement with M.Z. Berger and Company and affiliates. Feroce battled with that company for more than a year for control of the trademark," said the new owners, BENRUS Holdings.
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
