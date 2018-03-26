NEW: Elorza Vetoes Plastic Bag Ban, After Approval by Providence City Council

After Providence appeared poised to join several other Rhode Island municipalities in banning single-use plastic bags following approval by the City Council, Providence Jorge Elorza vetoed the measure on Monday.

The ordinance would require retailers to charge at least 10 cents for replacement paper bags or more durable plastic bags following a year-long phaseout period -- and exempt dry cleaning bags, laundry bags and frozen food bags from the fee.

Elorza's office stated Monday that in a letter to the members of the Providence City Council, Elorza warned of the negative impacts of plastic bags and the merit of the policy goal -- but said more time was needed for review.

"Single-use plastic bags are a hazard to human health and our environment," said Elorza. “They clog up our stormwater infrastructure, pollute our neighborhoods and waterways, and introduce harmful chemicals into our environment and bodies.”

According to Elorza's office, the Racial and Environmental Justice Committee (REJC) sent a letter to Mayor Elorza and council members on March 14 and cited specific concerns with the policy after their evaluation noting, “This policy assumes that everyone has equal access to reusable bags. That is not the case for low-income families who do not drive a car. Many community members will struggle to pay the fee.”

Elorza has requested that "more robust community engagement be done before he signs the ordinance into law."

"There is no harm done in taking our time to do this right, but we do risk harm if we exclude or ignore these communities and their concerns in this process," said Elorza.

Other RI Cities With Ban

Other Rhode Island cities that have the ban include Barrington, Block Island, Jamestown, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Bristol, while North Kingstown, Tiverton, and Warren are considering it.

