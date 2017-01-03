NEW: DeSimone to be Appointed Woonsocket City Solicitor

Former Rhode Island House Majority Leader John DeSimone is set to be nominated to be the next City Solicitor for the City of Woonsocket.

DeSimone, who was defeated by Democratic challenger Marcia Ranglin-Vassell in Providence in the District 5 primary, ran unsuccessfully on a write-in effort during the general election, where Ranglin-Vassell prevailed.

Former State Representative Mike Marcello, who had been the most recent City Solicitor for Woonsocket, spoke to the move by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt on Tuesday night.

“The Mayor was re-elected, and on December 6, a new [City] Council was sworn in,” said Marcello. “She nominated me, but it was subject to the new counsel.”

Marcello said he is involved with legal work for the solicitor until a replacement is official.

“I continued to be involved in the cases I’ve been involved with until a new solicitor is confirmed,’ said Marcello, who was defeated for his House seat this past election by Republican Robert Quattrocchi.

As GoLocal reported in July:

Rhode Island House Majority Leader John DeSimone, who admitted this year to failing to pay his property taxes on time and owing the city more than $18,000, is facing a primary challenge from Marcia Ranglin-Vassell. Is he in for a fight?

First elected to District 5 in 1992, DeSimone was tapped as Majority Leader in 2014 — and ranked by GoLocal as the 8th most powerful at the State House at the beginning of last year, and was just listed sixth among all legislators for campaign war chests, having $111,527.93 cash on hand as of June 29.

