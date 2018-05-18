NEW: Democracy for America Endorses Regunberg for Lieutenant Governor

Democracy for America (DFA) announced their endorsement of Aaron Regunberg for Lieutenant Governor.

“In Rhode Island’s State Assembly, Aaron Regunberg has proven himself to be an unwavering champion for inclusive populist priorities like raising the state’s decades-old tipped minimum wage and leading the fight to establish earned sick days. Aaron will not only work to end the kind of backroom dealing that distorts Rhode Island’s progressive politics, as Lieutenant Governor, he’ll help lead the battle for a Medicare for All-style healthcare and better access to reproductive health services,” said Jim Dean, Chair of Democracy for America.

Regunberg is running against incumbent Dan McKee in the 2018 Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor.

VIDEO: Regunberg on GoLocal LIVE at RI State House This Week BELOW

Democracy for America

Democracy for America has 1 million members across the country including 44,023 in Wisconsin, 8,571 in Hawaii, and 7,310 in Rhode Island.

DFA also endorsed Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin and Josh Green in Hawaii for their respective Lieutenant Governor races.

“All across the country, Lieutenant Governors play a critical role on the front lines of the fight for progress, whether they functioning as the leader of a legislative chamber, head of a Department of State, or standing in for the absence of a Governor. We’re excited to announce Democracy for America members’ full-throated support for three progressive leaders running for Lieutenant Governor in their respective states: Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin, Josh Green in Hawaii, and Aaron Regunberg in Rhode Island,” said Dean.

Democracy for America intends to raise and spend more than $12 million in support of progressive candidates, make more than 2 million voter contacts, and support more than 250 candidates nationwide.

