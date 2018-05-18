NEW: Democracy for America Endorses Regunberg for Lieutenant Governor
Friday, May 18, 2018
“In Rhode Island’s State Assembly, Aaron Regunberg has proven himself to be an unwavering champion for inclusive populist priorities like raising the state’s decades-old tipped minimum wage and leading the fight to establish earned sick days. Aaron will not only work to end the kind of backroom dealing that distorts Rhode Island’s progressive politics, as Lieutenant Governor, he’ll help lead the battle for a Medicare for All-style healthcare and better access to reproductive health services,” said Jim Dean, Chair of Democracy for America.
Regunberg is running against incumbent Dan McKee in the 2018 Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor.
VIDEO: Regunberg on GoLocal LIVE at RI State House This Week BELOW
Democracy for America
Democracy for America has 1 million members across the country including 44,023 in Wisconsin, 8,571 in Hawaii, and 7,310 in Rhode Island.
DFA also endorsed Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin and Josh Green in Hawaii for their respective Lieutenant Governor races.
“All across the country, Lieutenant Governors play a critical role on the front lines of the fight for progress, whether they functioning as the leader of a legislative chamber, head of a Department of State, or standing in for the absence of a Governor. We’re excited to announce Democracy for America members’ full-throated support for three progressive leaders running for Lieutenant Governor in their respective states: Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin, Josh Green in Hawaii, and Aaron Regunberg in Rhode Island,” said Dean.
Democracy for America intends to raise and spend more than $12 million in support of progressive candidates, make more than 2 million voter contacts, and support more than 250 candidates nationwide.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- “This Fight Isn’t Over” - Regunberg on PUC Approving National Grid Rate Hike
- Where is Regunberg on RI Progressive Democrats’ Opposition to Budget? UPDATED
- Rep. Regunberg Predicts a Big Day on Tuesday for Progressives in RI
- Regunberg Talks About His Run for Lt. Governor’s Office on GoLocal LIVE
- “The System is Rigged” - Regunberg on “Public Power” Legislative Proposal for RI
- Monday Night’s Community Discussion Features Vincent, Regunberg, and Fenton
- Moore: The Two Faces of Aaron Regunberg
- NEW: Aaron Regunberg Announces Candidacy for Fox’s District 4 Seat
- NEW: Ajello, Tsiongas Endorse Aaron Regunberg for District 4 Seat
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Regunberg: A Way Forward on Solitary Confinement Reform
- Rep. Regunberg Issues Statement on Election of Trump as President
- Three RI Environmental Groups Endorse Regunberg for Lt. Governor
- Regunberg Says National Grid Rate Hike Would Cause “Real Pain” for Rhode Islanders
- Regunberg on “Benny’s Bill,” Putting Ethics Filings Online, Protecting Dreamers, & More
- Regunberg Applied to Harvard Law in ‘16 While in Office, Deferred Before Lt. Governor Bid
- NEW: Regunberg Raises $107K in Q1 for Lt. Governor; War Chest Now Nearly $350K
- McKee Criticizes Elorza on Speed Cameras Following Regunberg Endorsement
- Elorza Flip-Flops, Backs Lt. Gov. Challenger Regunberg After Refusing to Support Ranglin-Vassell
- LIVE: Regunberg on Single-Payer Legislation & Addressing High Costs of Prescription Drugs
- Regunberg Introduces Legislation to Increase Access to State House
- Regunberg’s Campaign Fundraising Email Pledges to “Turn New Mexico Blue”