NEW: Darrell West to Give Talk on Trump Presidency in Newport this Saturday

Darrell M. West will be giving a talk, "What to Expect from the Trump Presidency" this Saturday, January 7, at the Newport Art Museum at 2 p.m.

"West will present the priorities of the next administration, what the campaign taught us about that individual, and likelihood of success on various domestic and foreign policy fronts," according to the museum.

West is the Vice President of Governance Studies and Director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution. He is the former Director of the Taubman Center for Public Policy at Brown University.

Tickets are $15 for non-members, $10 for museum members, and $6 for students. They can be purchased here.

About West

West is the author of 20 books including Billionaires: Reflections on the Upper Crust (Brookings, 2014), Digital Schools (Brookings, 2012), The Next Wave: Using Digital Technology to Further Social and Political Innovation (Brookings, 2011), Brain Gain: Rethinking U.S. Immigration Policy (Brookings, 2010), Digital Medicine: Health Care in the Internet Era (Brookings, 2009), Digital Government: Technology and Public Sector Performance, (Princeton University Press, 2005), and Air Wars: Television Advertising in Election Campaigns (Congressional Quarterly Press, 2005), among others. His new book, Megachange: Economic Disruption, Political Upheaval, and Social Strife in the 21st Century will be published by Brookings Institution Press in Fall, 2016.



He is the winner of the American Political Science Association’s Don K. Price award for best book on technology (for Digital Government) and the American Political Science Association’s Doris Graber award for best book on political communications (for Cross Talk).

He has delivered nearly 150 lectures in a dozen different countries, including China, Japan, Russia, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Turkey, Bahrain, and the United States, and has been quoted in leading newspapers, radio stations, and national television networks around the world.

