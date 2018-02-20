NEW: Community Activist Keys to Run Against Williams for State Rep in Providence
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Keys made the following announcement on Tuesday:
"I’m sending you all this message as confirmation of a pre-announcement: I’m running for State Representative – District 9 in the General Assembly. With all of my experience & involvement in the community, seeking this public office is a natural progression that would allow me to serve all Rhode Islanders in a much greater capacity, providing Unity in the Community!
I invite you all to join me for my Campaign Kick-Off Fundraiser & Formal Announcement on Tuesday, February 27th, from 5:30pm until 7:30pm, at Wes Rib’s (located at 38 Dike Street in Providence). In the coming weeks you’ll all have the opportunity to learn more my campaign, including my focus on housing, transportation, redistricting, and income inequity, just to name a few. I also welcome you to support my campaign, either by a donation and/or volunteering."
According to Keys' filings, he is running as a Democrat.
About District 9
Williams, who was first elected in 1992, faced a primary challenge from Michael Gazdacko in 2016.
Williams won with 53% of the vote -- she was unopposed in the general election.
