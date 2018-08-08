UPDATED: Carnevale Accepts Plea Deal, Enters No Contest to Perjury

Former State Representative John Carnevale accepted a plea deal in Superior Court in Providence, after having been charged in January 2017 on three charges of perjury and filing false documents, as it pertained to claims of his home address.

Carnevale entered no contest on Wednesday to one count of perjury, with the state dropping the three other charges.

He was sentenced to 5 years, with 9 months home confinement to serve, and remainder on suspension. Another sentencing is scheduled to take place in two weeks, with Carnevale remaining on home confinement in the interim.

Officially Off Ballot

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea issued a release Wednesday afternoon announcing that Carnevale is officially off the ballot

“Today the Department of State has learned that state representative candidate for District 13, John Carnevale, pled no contest to a single felony count of perjury and received a sentence of five years suspended," said Gorbea. "Given this information, and pursuant to Rhode Island General Law 17-14-1 (10) and Article III, Section 2, of the Rhode Island Constitution, John Carnevale’s name will be removed from the September 12 primary ballot.”

Rhode Island Republican Party Chair Brandon Bell also issued a statement.

“It is appalling to think that John Carnevale was appointed by Speaker Nicholas Mattiello to be Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee although he had been previously indicted for first and second degree sexual assault. It is appalling to see that Carnevale was the endorsed Democrat in his State Representative race even though he had been indicted for multiple felony perjury charges. But, we are pleased to see that Carnevale has pled no contest to these perjury charges. As a result, Republicans will not need to make an effort to expel him from the House in January 2019 in the event he had been elected," said Bell.

Latest for Carnevale

In January 2017, Carnevale pleaded not guilty to three charges of perjury and one of filing false documents at his arraignment in Superior Court in Providence.

The felony perjury charges stem from Carnevale's testimony at the Board of Elections pertaining to his claim of residency; the misdemeanor false document charge is related to his filing of a homestead exemption for the property.

As GoLocalProv reported in May 2018, "Disgraced Former State Rep Carnevale Registered to Vote at Embroiled Providence Address:"

Former Rhode Island State Representative John Carnevale is currently registered to vote at his embroiled Providence address that saw the city's Board of Canvassers strip him of his ability to run for re-election in 2016 -- and arraigned and charged in Superior Court with perjury and filing false documents in 2017.

According to a GoLocal review, Carnevale is registered to vote at the 150 Barbara Street address that was deemed in question when a WPRI 12 investigation found that Carnevale was living at a separate residency outside the district -- in Johnston.

The Providence Board of Canvassers kicked Carnevale off the voter rolls in July 2016. That November, Democrat Ramon Perez was elected to the seat in District 13 that Carnevale had held since 2008, after Steve Smith had retired.

UPDATED WEDNESDAY 1:15 PM

