NEW: Cano Wins Democratic Primary for Senate District 8 in Pawtucket

Pawtucket City Councilwoman Sandra Cano won the special Democratic primary for Senate District 8 on Tuesday.

Cano beat Democratic challengers David Norton and Matt Fecteau for the primary for the seat previously held by Jamie Doyle. The General Election is set for April 3.

According to the Rhode Island Democratic Party, Cano, who had the party endorsement, captured the primary unofficially by a margin of 537 votes.

"We congratulate Sandra Cano on her decisive win today and wish her continued success in the upcoming General Election. As a member of the city council, she has long proven her commitment to Pawtucket and working families,” said Rhode Island Democratic Party Chair Joseph M. McNamara.

“And while she still has an election ahead of her in a few weeks, we know voters will recognize her perseverance and potential and will elect her so she can continue that proud service to her community and to this state. We wish her much success in the weeks ahead,” said McNamara.

Election Results

According to the Secretary of State, the results Tuesday were as follows:

Democrat

Sandra C. Cano - 869 Votes

David F. Norton - 212 Votes

Matthew J. Fecteau - 352 Votes

Republican

Nathan T. Luciano - 77 Votes

Richard R. Karsulavitch - 47 Votes

