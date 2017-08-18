NEW: Bannon Out at White House, Cicilline “Happy”

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is out, according to multiple reports.

Politco reported on Friday:

Steve Bannon is out as White House chief strategist, according to a senior administration official, amid growing displeasure in the West Wing with his tactics and behavior.

His departure marks the latest high-level staff shake-up that has rocked Trump's administration.

Congressman David Cicilline issued the following statement on Friday:

“I’m happy that Steve Bannon will no longer work in the White House. But his departure cannot wash away the harm he and the President have done. It can’t reverse the Muslim Ban. It can’t reverse the President’s inappropriate attacks on a Federal judge of Mexican heritage. And it can’t reverse the White House’s reluctance to denounce white supremacists.

President Trump may want the American people to believe that he’s now serious about taking on racism. But he knows that actions speak louder than words. And as long as Sebastian Gorka and Stephen Miller still have jobs in the Trump administration, we should expect more of the same hurtful words and harmful actions.

Steve Bannon built a media empire by catering to white supremacists, Klansmen, and Nazis. When Donald Trump hired him, it sent a clear and disturbing signal about what type of President he would be.”

