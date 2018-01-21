Nardolillo Blasts Senator Whitehouse for Government Shut Down
Sunday, January 21, 2018
"In casting a 'No Vote' on the Continuing Resolution to fund the government. Mr. Whitehouse crippled military pay and planning, allowed the Child Health Insurance Program to lapse before being renewed, and left perhaps one million federal employees with a no income for a few days or, maybe, a few weeks,” said Nardolillo.
He continued, “There are more than 325 Million actual citizens of this great nation who will now be treated to the spectacle of the dysfunction of their government. And it's all because legislators like Mr. Whitehouse think the political benefits of stalling the federal government outweigh the heartburn that action will create all across America."
Nardolillo also noted the possibility of a new influx of undocumented aliens that would follow this proposed DACA legislation. "That means Mr. Whitehouse's vote ignored the impact it is likely to have on Rhode Island's fragile job market."
"It's another example of our Junior Senator working for someone other than the Rhode Island voters who elected him."
