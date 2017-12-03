Nardolillo Applauds Passing of Federal Tax Reform Legislation By Senate
Sunday, December 03, 2017
Nardolillo released the following statement;
"First, Senate Leadership stepped up and saw to it that legislation passed which promotes further economic growth such as our nation has enjoyed since the 2016 Election. Almost as important is the fact that the Chamber passed the Bill under Regular Order,” said Nardolillo.
Now we have the example of a measure that promises to accelerate the US Economy, for the benefit of all Americans. In that way this Bill is just like the Kennedy Tax Reform of the early 1960's and the Reagan Tax Reform of the mid-1980's.
The only disappointing feature of this Senate action that I can see is the failure of Democrats like Senator Whitehouse (D-RI) to even consider it on its merits. I see that as a failure to take action on behalf of the people of our state and nation. But he and I will have our chance to debate that during the upcoming general election campaign."
