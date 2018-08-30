Morgan Reprimands Lancia for Using Office Staff for Political Purposes; Lancia Refutes Claims
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Morgan, who said she sent a formal letter to Lancia telling him to halt campaign activities in the office, spoke to the issue on Thursday.
"He was asking them to do things that would have been benefitting to his campaign, such as opposition research, and he was getting angry because they weren't doing it," said Morgan."The staff was in a tough position."
Morgan said she couldn't share the letter "because it contained personnel information" regarding employees in the House Minority Office.
"I haven't talked with [Lancia] since sending the letter, but he has stopped asking [the House minority office staff] for campaign work," said Morgan.
Lancia Responds
"I don't have any comment on what she said," said Lancia, who was first elected to District 16 in the House in 2014 -- and said he refutes the claims that he had asked staff for campaign help.
"We've had such staff turnover in the office, I don't even know who she's referring to," said Lancia. "The only person I work with is Joseph Golomboski and that's on constituent affairs."
Lancia faces Democrat Chris Millea in the general election.
