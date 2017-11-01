Morgan Out Raises Fung for Quarter in GOP Battle, He Has More Cash on Hand
Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Joe Trillo, former State Representative and top Trump man in Rhode Island has $130,565 — most of those dollars came from his $100,000 loan to his campaign.
“The support from hardworking Rhode Islanders for my campaign has been both humbling and encouraging. With their confidence, we’re going to build a winning team that has the resources to become the Republican nominee and take on Governor Raimondo’s insider-funded campaign so that Rhode Islanders have the brighter future they deserve,” said Morgan.
Fung ran in 2014 for Governor as the GOP nominee and lost in a close three-way race to now-Governor Gina Raimondo. Fung received $1,000 from Vin DiBona of Vin DiBona Productions of Los Angeles -- a Cranston native who produced TV shows such as America's Funniest People, MacGyver, and Entertainment Tonight.
He also received $500 from Artin Coloian, a top Providence attorney and former Chief-of-Staff to Buddy Cianci and Steve Frias, GOP National Committeeman who lost to Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello for House District 15 in 2016, gave $1,000.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
