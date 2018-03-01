Morgan Calls on Kilmartin to Use Remaining Google Funds to Secure Schools
Thursday, March 01, 2018
Morgan says, it is estimated that $32 million of that settlement remains. Others say the number is much lower.
Morgan’s request comes two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Morgan released the following statement:
"Each school is unique, and the appropriate measures may vary. Bulletproof glass, automatic locks for outer doors, containment entryways, advanced technology or other measures may be appropriate. Expert advice must be solicited, and the most effective measures must be installed first and fast. We must do all we can to ensure that our children and their teachers are protected. Luckily, the Google funds give us the welcome ability to immediately begin addressing lapses in our schools’ security."
I call on the Attorney General to convene a commission comprised of school officials and security and law enforcement experts to immediately begin the process of making our schools safe and protect our students, teachers and school staff. They deserve to go to school confident that they will return home to their families at the end of every day."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
