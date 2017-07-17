Moore: What Happened to American Exceptionalism?
Monday, July 17, 2017
There are no more road closures in Providence, or secret service agents hulking around the city, or any more international pezzonovantes like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Tesla CEO Elon Musk making Rhode Island appear more relevant than we really are.
Let’s call the event what it really is: a mutual admiration society where everyone tells everyone else how great everyone is and nothing important gets accomplished. It’s an event where politicians get easy, good press thanks to cleverly delivered soundbites. It doesn’t do anything for the masses.
Big shots like Musk advocate for their own interests--like, in his case, government subsidies to further his own brands.
Dog/Pony Show
The press mostly just fawns over the big names. The Providence Journal went to far as to run a story that was totally issue-free, instead just focusing on the physical attractiveness of the Canadian Prime Minister! We’ve hit rock bottom, right?
With all the focus on trivialities, you’d think all was well around here and around the world.
Yet has there ever been a time where Americans have had less faith in government? It’s hard to imagine.
On the statewide level here at home, the legislature still hasn’t passed a budget. This is because Senate President Dominick Ruggerio supposedly violated a backroom deal he had carved out with House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello. Mattiello felt dissed by the gesture, so he refused to consider the amended budget and dismissed the House of Representatives until further notice.
Does anyone believe that that’s how the system is supposed to work? The two leaders agree on a budget before the public deliberations on the House and Senate floors begin, and passage is a foregone conclusion. If that’s the case, why even bother with the theatrics of a floor debate?
Gridlock
Thanks to this impasse, there is currently no budget and the state is forced to operate on the previous year’s budget.
Of course, that hasn’t stopped the administration from passing out pay raises or creating nice, cushy new government jobs for the connected. Those are the government’s priorities.
Meanwhile, the Mayor of Providence, Jorge Elorza, is claiming that this stalemate is going to cause him to layoff workers in the school district, thanks to less funding than expected from the state budget, according to a report from wpri.com. Yet the mayor is also telling us that the city ran $10 million surpluses over the last two years. If the mayor is running surpluses, of $10 million, and expecting to lose $10 million in funding from not having a budget, it would be a wash. Hardly the reason to sound an alarm.
Nero Fiddled
On a national level, nothing gets done either, of course. It’s making America look foolish.
A report in bloomberg.com on Saturday quoted JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon as saying that it’s “almost an embarrassment” being an American and traveling overseas. Dimon pointed out that half of the students in inner-city American schools don’t graduate high school. We’re amidst a opioid epidemic that kills about 35,000 Americans on a yearly basis. And Congress cannot revise the tax code to make us more competitive with foreign economies.
Instead of being a country that faces big challenges head on with optimism and competence, America seems to be shying away and pointing fingers instead of solving problems.
We cannot build new infrastructure. We cannot keep people off dangerous drugs. We cannot reform health care. We cannot fix the tax code. We cannot stem the tide of rising inequality.
Whatever happened to American exceptionalism?
Related Slideshow: 15 Ways to Be a Real American in Rhode Island
15.
Bristol is home to the country's oldest 4th of July Parade. This year will be the 230th consecutive celebration, beginning in 1785.
14.
Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Newport and Tiverton
In Newport the Declaration of Independence is read at the Colony House every 4th of July. This year the reading will begin at 10am.
The reading in Tiverton will take place by the WWI Doughboy statue at Stone Brigde. This will be the fourth annual reading.
13.
Enjoy a Beer at The White Horse Tavern
White Horse has been around since 1673 and holds the title of the country's oldest bar. What better beer to drink than America's beer, Budweiser - first introduced in 1876.
12.
Enjoy one of the 15+ Firework Displays in Rhode Island
The July 4th holiday is here which means so are the firework celebrations. In Rhode Island there will be firework celebrations starting on July 2nd and going through July 5th.
11.
Come join as the Glocester locals come together and spoof local and national politics. This is the 89th annual parade and it is something completely different than a normal parade and will impress.
10.
Bowdish Lake Campgrounds will be hosting a pie eating contest in their Rec Hall, 20 contestants will be selected by age and size.
9.
Enjoy a Pawtucket Red Sox Game
The Pawtucket Red Sox are the Triple-A affiliate for the Boston Red Sox. They are currently in the chase to make the playoffs, so come on out and enjoy a ballgame.
8.
Rhode Island is called the Ocean State for a reason and is home to over 100 miles of beaches. Bring the family and enjoy the day by the water.
7.
Take a Trip to the Newport Mansions
What is more American than making a ton of money and spending it on things that you don't need? Nothing. These Mansions are breath-taking and are part of the rich history of Newport.
6.
Pay your respect for the soldiers in the Korean War that were lost. 141 Rhode Islanders lost their lives in this war.
5.
Come see beautiful Providence from a different perspective. This tour will be an experience that will be remembered.
4.
Learn All About Newport History
Newport has some of the richest history in New England and the place to learn about it is at the Museum of Newport History.
3.
Enjoy the open waters of Rhode Island while fishing for some trophy catch. Rhode Island is a hot spot for fishing and will be a blast.
2.
Birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution
America would be nothing what it is today without the Industrial Revolution and the Slater Mill House in Pawtucket, RI. This house is said to be the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.
1.
Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
Visit the Museum of Natural History at Roger Williams Park. Learn all about the history of the area and the historical places nearby.
Related Articles
- Moore: Politifact’s Media Narrative Towards Russia Showed Bias
- Moore: Hotel Tax Hike is a Bandaid on a Gunshot Wound
- Moore: Ruggerio’s Opportunity to Foster Compromise
- Moore: Magaziner Must Embrace Filippi’s Pension Proposal
- Moore: Muksian’s Outrageous Severance Package
- Moore: 38 Studios Investigation Shows Legislators Lack Courage
- Moore: Raimondo, Mattiello Squabble Over Budget Giveaways
- Moore: Raimondo’s Free College Folly
- Moore: Raimondo’s Old School, Know A Guy Politics
- Moore: Feroce Destroys Raimondo’s Economic Strategy
- Moore: Raimondo Badmouths Deloitte, Then Breaks Bread With Them
- Moore: Time to Enact Paid Sick Leave
- Moore: Assange Prosecution Would Eradicate Press Freedom
- Moore: Rhode Island’s Budget is Bloated
- Moore: Twin River’s Labor Strife Highlights Obamacare’s Weakness
- Moore: Magaziner’s Back to Basics Strategy Paying Dividends
- Moore: After Providence Scandal, Muksian Returns to Cranston
- Moore: Rhode Islanders Yawn Over Legislative Summer Stalemate
- Moore: Time for a 38 Studios Special Counsel
- Moore: The Pawsox Battle Rages On
- Moore: Community Safety Act is a Solution In Search of a Problem
- Moore: 2018 Race for Governor Heating Up Early
- Moore: Revenue Shortfall Benefits Speaker Mattiello
- Moore: RI Should Transfer the Lottery to the Pension Fund
- Moore: What Happened to American Exceptionalism?