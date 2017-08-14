Moore: Is Siedle Smooth Enough To Get Elected?

At first blush, Ted Siedle looks like a perfect candidate to become Rhode Island’s next Attorney General.

Last week, GoLocal broke the story that Siedle, the Forbes Columnist and former SEC lawyer, was considering a run for RI Attorney General last week, and I immediately thought it was quite an interesting proposition.

He’s smart, articulate, understands the issues, and given his experience working for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) understands the nature of enforcement actions against individuals and entities.

When he’s conducted media interviews, he’s always acquitted himself quite well. He was a rather frequent guest on the talk radio show of the late Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci.

Siedle is also in line to gain the biggest reward in SEC history, roughly $50 million for his role in uncovering and reporting fraudulent activities at JP Morgan, which led to roughly $300 million in regulatory fines against the company. Therefore, he should have no problem financing his campaign for the open Rhode Island Attorney General’s seat. (Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin is term-limited.)

Siedle is also well-known in Rhode Island for leading the charge against former Rhode Island General Treasurer, (now Governor), Gina Raimondo’s pension fund investment strategy. He was the first person in Rhode Island to point out that hedge funds are not only costlier, but also riskier investments that do little more than put the retirement security of pensioners at stake--not to mention expose the taxpayers to greater liabilities.

The Right Stuff

The an is also a master investigator. He has conducted numerous investigations into the Rhode Island pension system. His investigations showed how Raimondo’s pension reform, when all was said and done, ended up enriching Wall Street hedge fund managers at the expense of Rhode Island taxpayers. Imagine what malfeasance Siedle could uncover as the next Attorney General.

Undoubtedly, Siedle will be open to criticism that he’s a carpetbagger. And by definition, it’s true. He is currently not a Rhode Island resident.

But what’s the big deal? If a business can attract the best job candidate, does it matter to the business of the person is currently living elsewhere? Of course not! In fact, smart businesses pay the moving expenses of their top executives.

Instead, Rhode Islanders should be thrilled that Siedle would be willing to take his time and energy to run for this office.

The real question for Siedle is just that--does he have the energy and dedication to run for high office in Rhode Island.

A Place Like No Other

Running for office in Rhode Island is like running nowhere else. Nowhere else in America is there a place so small, yet with so much interest in politics. Here we have multiple television stations, a massive daily newspaper (still), a bunch of other, smaller newspapers, several minor news blogs, and one major news blog. There’s a talk radio station that covers politics from 6 am until 9 pm. And they’re all competing with one another.

The focus is unbelievable.

In a place like, say, Kansas perhaps, you could simply raise money, buy television commercials, conduct a few media interviews, and attend a state fair. That very well might be enough to win the election.

Not here. Here, even statewide politicians are expected to attend dinner parties and cookouts of regular Rhode Islanders. Cianci perfected this art.

It’s a task that sounds easier than it is.

Time will tell if Siedle has the desire and the ability to live up to this challenge.

[email protected]. Follow him on twitter @russmoore713.

