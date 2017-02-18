Mental Health Legislation, Immigration Legislation: This Week at the State House

The state unveiled a package of mental health legislation, immigration legislation was addressed and more. This week at the State House.

Senate unveils package of mental health legislation

The Rhode Island Senate unveiled a package of legislation intended to improve mental health in Rhode Island. President of the Senate M. Teresa Paiva Weed joined the Health and Human Services Committee and other members of the Senate at a news conference to present a report and recommendations prepared by the committee, as well as a package of 14 bills. The legislation is aimed at improving mental illness prevention and early intervention, access to treatment, and the overall mental health care system.

Rep. Maldonado legislation addresses federal immigration detainers

Rep. Shelby Maldonado (D-Dist. 56, Central Falls) has introduced legislation that would set standards for law enforcement agencies in Rhode Island when dealing with immigration detainers. A civil immigration detainer is a request from federal authorities to local law enforcement officers to continue to hold a person once that person is released from local custody.

Rep. Regunberg, Sen. Satchell bills would create carried interest fairness fee

Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D-Dist. 4, Providence) and Sen. Adam J. Satchell (D-Dist. 9, West Warwick) have introduced legislation that would establish a 19 percent fairness fee for investment management services in order to tax the carried interest income of hedge fund and private equity investors as traditional earned income rather than as capital gains.

Rep. Serpa bill would keep insurers from halting substance abuse treatment

The House Committee on Corporations has recommended passage of legislation submitted by Rep. Patricia Serpa (D-Dist. 27, West Warwick, Coventry, Warwick) that would keep insurers from terminating residential or inpatient substance abuse treatment for patients currently in treatment.

Rep. Tanzi bill would keep guns out of hands of domestic abusers

Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett) has introduced legislation that seeks to protect the victims of domestic abuse by taking firearms out of the hands of abusers. Called the Protect Rhode Island Families Act, the bill would prohibit gun possession by people convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors and people currently subject to final domestic abuse protective orders.

Rep. Shanley bill would allow tenants to break lease over secondhand smoke

Rep. Evan P. Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick) has introduced legislation that would afford tenants some recourse when experiencing secondhand smoke in their apartments. The bill would permit tenants of multi-unit residences to terminate their lease agreements if no action is taken by landlords to remedy the presence of secondhand smoke.

Sen. DiPalma bill would equalize teacher retirement contributions

Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) introduced legislation (2017-S 0210) that would gradually increase the state’s contribution to the teachers’ retirement system, while reducing the municipal contribution, which would eventually result in the contributions being shared equally between the state and municipalities.

Rep. Lima bill would release investigative records of 38 Studios

Rep. Charlene M. Lima’s (D-Dist. 14, Cranston, Providence) bill that would release certain records pertaining to the state investigation of 38 Studios passed the House Committee on Judiciary this week. The bill requires approval from the Superior Court to release the records, with sensitive personally-identifiable information, such as birthdates, social security numbers, home addresses, and financial account numbers, being redacted from the records release to the public.

Rep. McNamara, Sen. Lynch Prata bill would create Gaspee Days license plate

Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) and Sen. Erin Lynch Prata (D-Dist. 31, Warwick, Cranston) have introduced legislation to create a special fundraising license plate to benefit the Gaspee Days Committee. Gaspee Days commemorates the burning of a British vessel — the HMS Gaspee — that was torched by colonial freedom-fighters in 1772, in what was one of the earliest events in the young country’s fight for independence.

Rep. Williams bill would exempt natural hair braiders from cosmetology license

Rep. Anastasia P. Williams (D-Dist. 9, Providence) introduced legislation that would exempt natural hair braiders from the state’s requirement for hairdressers and cosmeticians to be licensed with the state. Natural hair braiding does not include the application of dyes, reactive chemicals, or other preparations to alter the color of the hair or to straighten, curl, or alter the structure of the hair; or the use of chemical hair joining agents such as synthetic tape, keratin bonds, or fusion bonds.

