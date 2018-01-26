NEW: Mattiello, Ruggerio Appoint Legislative Commission to Study Line Item Veto
Friday, January 26, 2018
"They have not given enough time. This needs to be on the 2018 ballot," said Ken Block, a leading advocate for a Constitutional Amendment giving future governors the executive power.
"There is not a lot to study -- 44 other states have a line item veto," added Block who has run for Governor both as a member of the Moderate Party and as a Republican.
The Commission Members
The commission was created last session by a joint resolution of the Senate and House of Representatives.
The commission’s purpose will be to make a comprehensive study of the policy, political, and fiscal considerations of a line item veto. The commission will look at the constitutional balance of power between the three branches of government, the roles of the Rhode Island legislative and executive branches in a modern society and economy, including the relative relationship and responsiveness of each branch to the public.
President Ruggerio has appointed Sen. Frank S. Lombardi (D-Dist. 26, Cranston), Sen. James C. Sheehan (D-Dist. 36, North Kingstown, Narragansett) and Sen. Thomas J. Paolino (R-Dist. 17, Lincoln, North Providence, North Smithfield).
He also appointed retired Judge John Capelli, and lobbyist for Lifespan David Balasco.
Speaker Mattiello has appointed Rep. Kenneth A. Marshall (D-Dist. 68, Bristol, Warren), Rep. Gregg Amore (D-Dist. 65, East Providence) and Minority Whip Blake A. Filippi (R-Dist. 36, New Shoreham, Charlestown, South Kingstown, Westerly).
He also appointed attorney Patrick Conley; Robert Mancini, president of the Rhode Island Society of CPAs; and retired Professor Edward LeDuc.
In addition, the Ruggerio and Mattiello appointed former Attorney General James O’Neill.
The commission will also examine the cost and benefits of a constitutional amendment that would require a run-off election for Governor when one candidate does not receive a majority of the votes cast in a general election.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
