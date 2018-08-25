Mattiello Race Begins, Frias’ Mailer Slams Speaker Over Montanaro Tuition Controversy

GOP national committeeman Steve Frias just started the battle against Speaker Nick Mattiello in earnest with a first hard-hitting mailer.

A direct mail piece hit voters in District 15 and hit hard on Saturday. One one side of the oversized postcard is a check from the State of Rhode Island made out to top Mattiello staffer — “Frank Montanaro, Jr. for Tuition.”

The faux checks is made out for $49,787 — the amount Montanaro received in free tuition.

The other side of the mailer states, “We struggle to pay for college, Mattiello’s staff got it for free.”

The mailer doesn’t disclose that Montanaro agreed to repay the tuition he received.

In April of 2017, GoLocal reported that the Rhode Island Republican Party claimed that Montanaro Jr. and Mattiello have been misleading RI’s taxpayers.

The GOP claimed to focus on "a scam" involving Montanaro and $50,000 of free tuition and the related cover-up.

“When will the deceit, and the deflection coming from Montanaro and Mattiello about this scandal end? Montanaro pressured RIC into giving him a special treatment and he has lied about it. Montanaro should pay back the entire amount of free tuition he received NOW! Mattiello should have already terminated Montanaro, who has been investigated by the state police,” said RI Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell.

Mattiello's refused to comment on the mailer.

In 2016, Mattiello defeated Frias by just 85 votes.

