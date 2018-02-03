Line Item Veto & Secondhand Smoke Laws: This Week at the State House

Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio appointed a commission to study a line item veto, legislation for online scratch tickets is introduced and more. This week at the State House.

Speaker, Senate President appoint commission to study line item veto

A special commission appointed by Speaker of the House Nicholas A. Mattiello (D-Dist. 15, Cranston) and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) to study the effects of enacting a line item veto had its first meeting. Sen. Frank S. Lombardi (D-Dist. 26, Cranston) and Rep. Kenneth A. Marshall (D-Dist. 68, Bristol, Warren) have been elected as co-chairmen.

Sen. Lombardi bill would require concussion-trained adults at youth events

Sen. Frank S. Lombardi (D-Dist. 26, Cranston) has submitted legislation that would refine the law on guidelines for concussions at school and youth programs. The new law would require that an adult trained in recognizing the symptoms of a concussion be present during all events.

Rep. Diaz bill would add marijuana, vaping to secondhand smoke laws

Rep. Grace Diaz (D-Dist. 11, Providence) has introduced legislation that would update Rhode Island’s secondhand smoke laws. The bill would provide that any law or regulation which prohibits or protects a person from exposure to secondhand smoke would also include secondhand marijuana smoke or vapor, regardless of how the smoke or vapor was generated.

Rep. Filippi introduces bills to make state, local government more transparent

Rep. Blake Filippi (R-Dist. 36, New Shoreham, Charlestown, South Kingstown, Westerly) has introduced two bills to make state and local governments more accessible. The first would require municipal governments to make audio and video recordings of open meetings. The second requires audio and video recording of any open meeting held by state and quasi-public agencies.

Rep. O’Brien introduces legislation to repeal social gaming ban

Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) has introduced legislation that would allow social gaming in private residences, public taverns, and private clubs as long as there is a social relationship between participants and no person other than the participants receives anything of value.

Legislators kick off Fight for $15 and fair pay initiatives

A coalition of community organizations and working Rhode Islanders are supporting legislation sponsored by Sen. Jeanine Calkin (D-Dist. 30, Warwick) and Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell (D-Dist. 5, Providence) for a $15 minimum wage by 2023 and legislation that will be sponsored by Sen. Gayle L. Goldin (D-Dist. 3, Providence) and Rep. Susan R. Donovan (D-Dist. 69, Bristol, Portsmouth) for equal pay for women and minorities.

Bills would preserve net neutrality for all state-funded internet service

Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D-Dist. 4, Providence) and Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Newport, Little Compton, Tiverton) announced legislation to allow Rhode Island to preserve net neutrality as much as possible following the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of the open-internet regulation in December. Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 37, Hopkinton, Westerly) has also introduced companion legislation to Senator DiPalma’s bill.

Sen. Calkin, Rep. Regunberg introduce carbon pricing bill

Backed by environmental advocates and a newly formed regional coalition of state legislators, Sen. Jeanine Calkin (D-Dist. 30, Warwick) and Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D-Dist. 4, Providence) announced their introduction of legislation to charge fossil fuel sellers for the carbon pollution their products cause, and invest the money in the state’s clean energy and green business sector as well as rebates sent directly to energy consumers.

Sen. Miller bill would create pilot program tapping Medicaid to house homeless

Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) has reintroduced a bill creating the Rhode Island Pathways Project, a pilot program testing the effectiveness of using Medicaid waiver funds to provide housing and services for the chronically homeless. Studies have shown supportive housing drastically reduces medical costs, particularly emergency room visits, for the chronically homeless.

Rep. Lima introduces legislation to allow online scratch tickets

Rep. Charlene M. Lima (D-Dist. 14, Cranston, Providence) has introduced legislation to allow the State Lottery Commission to offer online scratch tickets in addition to lottery scratch tickets bought in stores. It would also authorize the commission to offer online lottery tickets.

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

